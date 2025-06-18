Raiders announce dates for beginning of training camp, joint practice

The Raiders announced Wednesday they will host the 49ers for a joint practice as part of their first training camp under coach Pete Carroll.

The Raiders’ first training camp under coach Pete Carroll will kick off July 23 at their Henderson practice facility.

Carroll, who was hired in January after coach Antonio Pierce was fired, will welcome the team’s rookies to camp July 17. Veteran players will report July 22 and the first practice is set for the following day.

The Raiders have not announced their full training camp schedule, but they will host the 49ers for joint workouts Aug. 14. They play San Francisco in a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 16.

The Raiders open the preseason by playing the Seahawks, Carroll’s former team, in Seattle on Aug. 7. Their final preseason game is against the Cardinals on Aug. 23 in Glendale, Arizona.

