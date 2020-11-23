Raiders announce inactive players for Chiefs game

As expected, the Raiders will get some key defensive players back in time to play the Chiefs, including Johnathan Abram.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) runs during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders right tackle Kolton Miller, who missed the past two games with an ankle injury, is on the active roster for Sunday night’s key AFC West showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Also on the active roster for the Raiders are defensive backs Isaiah Johnson and Johnathan Abram and defensive linemen David Irving, Jonathan Hankins, Arden Key, Maliek Collins and Kendall Vickers. Each spent all week on on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as high-risk close contacts of defensive end Cle Ferrell, who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and was put on the COVID-19 list.

The Raiders, though, will be without slot cornerback Lamarcus Joyner, who was placed back on the COVID-19 reserve list Sunday morning.

It is not known if Joyner tested positive or is being placed back on the list as a close contact of someone who did. Joyner was initially put the COVID-19 list on Tuesday as a close contact of Ferrell.

Rookie Amik Robertson and veteran Nevin Lawson are candidates to replace Joyner in the lineup.

Linebacker Cory Littleton, who was put on the COVID-19 list last week, has not practiced this week, and his status remains in question.

Reserve tackle Sam Young, who has been battling a knee injury, is not on the active roster. Also not active: running back Jalen Richard, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, quarterback Marcus Mariota, guard John Simpson and defensive tackle Daniel Ross.

