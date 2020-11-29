56°F
Raiders announce inactive players for Falcons game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2020 - 8:41 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) pressures Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the 4th quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

ATLANTA — The Raiders will be without defensive end Clelin Ferrell for the second consecutive week as he works his way back from COVID-19.

Ferrell, who returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week after testing positive last week, is not active for the Raiders Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

He joins running back Jalen Richard (illness, not COVID-19 related), quarterback Marcus Mariota, guard John Simpson and defensive tackle Daniel Ross on the inactive list.

