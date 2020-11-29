Raiders announce inactive players for Falcons game
Raiders defensive end Cle Ferrell will miss his second consecutive game.
ATLANTA — The Raiders will be without defensive end Clelin Ferrell for the second consecutive week as he works his way back from COVID-19.
Ferrell, who returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week after testing positive last week, is not active for the Raiders Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
He joins running back Jalen Richard (illness, not COVID-19 related), quarterback Marcus Mariota, guard John Simpson and defensive tackle Daniel Ross on the inactive list.
