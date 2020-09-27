Raiders announce inactive players for Patriots game

The Raiders will visit the New England Patriots at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Sam Young (70), offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) run out of the tunnel to the team bench before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Raiders’ offensive line will be thin for the third consecutive week as Trent Brown (calf) and backup Sam Young (groin) will not be active against the New England Patriots.

That means Denzelle Good is expected to remain at right tackle in place of both Brown and Young. Rookie John Simpson is expected to start at left guard in place of Richie Incognito, who was put on injured reserve this week with an Achilles injury.

Brown, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral injury), cornerback Amik Robertson, WR Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) and defensive end Kendal Vickers are all inactive.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.