Raiders

Raiders announce inactive players for Patriots game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2020 - 8:43 am
 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Raiders’ offensive line will be thin for the third consecutive week as Trent Brown (calf) and backup Sam Young (groin) will not be active against the New England Patriots.

That means Denzelle Good is expected to remain at right tackle in place of both Brown and Young. Rookie John Simpson is expected to start at left guard in place of Richie Incognito, who was put on injured reserve this week with an Achilles injury.

Brown, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral injury), cornerback Amik Robertson, WR Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) and defensive end Kendal Vickers are all inactive.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

