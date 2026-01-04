62°F
Raiders announce inactive players for season finale against Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2026 - 12:17 pm
 
Updated January 4, 2026 - 12:21 pm

The Raiders will be without starting quarterback Geno Smith, defensive tackle Adam Butler and guard Dylan Parham for their season finale against the Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The other Raiders inactives are safety Terrell Edmunds, cornerback Chigozie Anusiem, running back Raheem Mostert and defensive tackle Brodric Martin.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

