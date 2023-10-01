71°F
Raiders News

Raiders announce inactives for game against Chargers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2023 - 11:42 am
 
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) tackles Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) during the ...
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) tackles Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Maxx Crosby, who was limited at practice this week with a knee injury, will play for the Raiders on Sunday against the Chargers.

The Raiders will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) and cornerback Nate Hobbs, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Both players are inactive on Sunday.

The rest of the Raiders inactive include safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, linebackers Amari Burney and Malik Reed, defensive tackle Byron Young and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.

