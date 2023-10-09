Raiders announce inactives for Monday night against Packers

With Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to play on Monday against the Packers, the Raiders announced who will be the backup quarterback.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks to throw during the second half an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

With Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to play on Monday against the Packers, the Raiders have moved rookie Aidan O’Connell back to the emergency quarterback role he served over the first three games. Veteran Brian Hoyer will be the primary backup to Garoppolo.

Garoppolo was unable to play last week against the Chargers after suffering a concussion, and O’Connell replaced him as the starter.

The Raiders inactives for Monday night are cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (hamstring/shoulder), safety Chris Smith, linebacker Amari Burney, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera.

