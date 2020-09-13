Raiders announce inactives for season opener
The Raiders announced their game-day roster on Sunday and no big surprises among the inactives.
The Raiders announced their inactive players ahead of their season opener against the Carolina Panthers
Offensive guard John Simpson, defensive tackle Daniel Ross, offensive tackle Brandon Parker, safety Dallin Leavitt and wide receiver Rico Gafford are the five players that will not dress.
