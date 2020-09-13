81°F
Raiders

Raiders announce inactives for season opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2020 - 8:53 am
 

The Raiders announced their inactive players ahead of their season opener against the Carolina Panthers, and there are no big surprises.

Offensive guard John Simpson, defensive tackle Daniel Ross, offensive tackle Brandon Parker, safety Dallin Leavitt and wide receiver Rico Gafford are the five players that will not dress.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.

