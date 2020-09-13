Raiders announce inactives for season opener

The Raiders announced their game-day roster on Sunday and no big surprises among the inactives.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) runs through warmup drills prior an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders announced their inactive players ahead of their season opener against the Carolina Panthers, and there are no big surprises.

Offensive guard John Simpson, defensive tackle Daniel Ross, offensive tackle Brandon Parker, safety Dallin Leavitt and wide receiver Rico Gafford are the five players that will not dress.

