Raiders announce new radio play-by-play voice

The new radio play-by-play voice of the Raiders replaces legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger, who announced his departure in June.

Jason Horowitz has been named the radio play-by-play voice of the Raiders, the team announced Tuesday.

Horowitz replaces Brent Musburger, who announced his departure in June.

The 2005 Syracuse graduate has been serving as the host of NCAA football and basketball broadcasts on Westwood One radio network, while working for the Big Ten Network and ESPN. He has also been calling Army football games for CBS Sports Network.

“As a kid, I used to pretend I was the voice for a team calling an epic interception, or the game-winning touchdown,” Horowitz said in a statement. “I want to thank Mark Davis and the Raiders organization for making that dream become a reality.

”I am humbled to join an historic franchise, following in the footsteps of the legends who have called games for the Silver and Black to the sport’s greatest fanbase.”

Horowitz has done play-by-play and anchoring roles for the Olympics and was the voice of the WNBA’s New York Liberty for two seasons, as well as hosting shows on SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPNU. The native of suburban Detroit has worked Super Bowls, Final Fours and the NFL Draft.

The 83-year-old Musburger filled the role since 2018, calling games covering the franchise’s last two seasons in Oakland and their first two years in Las Vegas.

Former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy is the analyst on the game broadcasts, which air on KOMP-FM (92.3) and KRLV-AM (920) in Las Vegas.

Horowitz’s first broadcast is expected to be the Hall of Fame Game against the Jaguars on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.