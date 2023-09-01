Raiders announce team captains for 2023 season

Three first-year Raiders were among the team captains chosen for this season, the club announced Friday.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels talks with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback tabbed to replace Derek Carr, is part of the group of eight players who were named captains. New linebacker Robert Spillane and safety Marcus Epps also were chosen.