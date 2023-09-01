Raiders announce team captains for 2023 season
Three first-year Raiders were among the team captains chosen for this season, the club announced Friday.
Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback tabbed to replace Derek Carr, is part of the group of eight players who were named captains. New linebacker Robert Spillane and safety Marcus Epps also were chosen.
The five other captains are wide receiver Davante Adams, running back Josh Jacobs, defensive end Maxx Crosby, left tackle Kolton Miller and punter AJ Cole.
The Raiders open the season Sept. 10 at the Denver Broncos.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.