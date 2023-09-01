77°F
Raiders News

Raiders announce team captains for 2023 season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2023 - 3:44 pm
 
Updated September 1, 2023 - 3:51 pm
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels talks with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels talks with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Three first-year Raiders were among the team captains chosen for this season, the club announced Friday.

Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback tabbed to replace Derek Carr, is part of the group of eight players who were named captains. New linebacker Robert Spillane and safety Marcus Epps also were chosen.

The five other captains are wide receiver Davante Adams, running back Josh Jacobs, defensive end Maxx Crosby, left tackle Kolton Miller and punter AJ Cole.

The Raiders open the season Sept. 10 at the Denver Broncos.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.

