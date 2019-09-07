Raiders announce they have released WR Antonio Brown

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown walks on the field while stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders announced Saturday morning they have released controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Earlier Saturday morning Instagram post, Brown asked for his release.

Brown posted an image reading, “You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what’s best for you,” along with the caption, “And that’s fine! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years. ‘I’m not mad at anyone I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.’ Release me @raiders.”

Brown also uses hashtags that read, “NO More,” “they put blinders on a horse for a reason” and “No More Fake.”

According to a report from ESPN, Brown was fined more than $215,000 for conduct detrimental to the team for his outburst directed at general manager Mike Mayock during Wednesday’s practice. And by fining Brown, the team voided the guarantees in his contract.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington said he received an email from Brown on Saturday morning, which said, “No way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week.”

However, another ESPN reporter, Dianna Russini, said a source in the Raiders building told her, “We all see the post, but you won’t believe me when I tell you that everyone is just working. We are operating like he is playing.”

The Raiders are scheduled to practice at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

