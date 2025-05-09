90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders announce undrafted free-agent class before rookie minicamp

Raiders general manager John Spytek, left, and head coach Pete Carroll answer questions during ...
Raiders general manager John Spytek, left, and head coach Pete Carroll answer questions during a news conference following the second day of the NFL Draft at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 25, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is introduced during a news conference at the Intermountain ...
Raiders open their rookie minicamp at Henderson facility
Raiders coach Pete Carroll, left, smiles as first-round draft pick, running back Ashton Jeanty, ...
Raiders sign 1st-round pick, majority of 2025 draft class
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL f ...
49ers, Bears have best division odds to go from worst to first
Former quarterback Tom Brady, right, is shown before an NFL football game between the San Franc ...
Brady says he had no role in Raiders passing on Shedeur Sanders
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2025 - 11:26 am
 

The Raiders announced their 15-player undrafted free-agent class Friday before the start of their rookie minicamp.

The group is expected to take the field with the 11-player draft class.

The undrafted free-agent class consists of:

— Tank Booker, defensive tackle, SMU;

— Dominic Boyd, offensive tackle, Georgia Southern;

— Hudson Clark, safety, Arkansas;

— Parker Clements, offensive tackle, Virginia Tech;

— Pat Conroy, tight end, Old Dominion;

— Mello Dotson, cornerback, Kansas;

— Zakhari Franklin, wide receiver, Illinois;

— Jarrod Hufford, center, Iowa State;

— John Humphrey, cornerback, USC;

— Matt Jones, linebacker, Baylor;

— Jah Joyner, defensive end, Minnesota;

— Treven Ma’ae, defensive tackle, Baylor;

— Carter Runyon, tight end, Towson;

— Greedy Vance, cornerback, USC;

— Jailin Walker, linebacker, Indiana.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks during a news conference after an NFL foo ...
Former Raiders coach taking on roles with arena football team
The Associated Press

The former NFL coach is joining the Nashville Kats of the Arena Football One league as both a part-owner and what the club called “consulting and advisory roles in all aspects of the team’s football and business operations.”

MORE STORIES