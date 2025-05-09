Raiders announce undrafted free-agent class before rookie minicamp

The Raiders announced their 15-player undrafted free-agent class Friday before the start of their rookie minicamp. The group will join the 11-player draft class at camp.

Raiders general manager John Spytek, left, and head coach Pete Carroll answer questions during a news conference following the second day of the NFL Draft at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, April 25, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The group is expected to take the field with the 11-player draft class.

The undrafted free-agent class consists of:

— Tank Booker, defensive tackle, SMU;

— Dominic Boyd, offensive tackle, Georgia Southern;

— Hudson Clark, safety, Arkansas;

— Parker Clements, offensive tackle, Virginia Tech;

— Pat Conroy, tight end, Old Dominion;

— Mello Dotson, cornerback, Kansas;

— Zakhari Franklin, wide receiver, Illinois;

— Jarrod Hufford, center, Iowa State;

— John Humphrey, cornerback, USC;

— Matt Jones, linebacker, Baylor;

— Jah Joyner, defensive end, Minnesota;

— Treven Ma’ae, defensive tackle, Baylor;

— Carter Runyon, tight end, Towson;

— Greedy Vance, cornerback, USC;

— Jailin Walker, linebacker, Indiana.

