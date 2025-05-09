Raiders announce undrafted free-agent class before rookie minicamp
The Raiders announced their 15-player undrafted free-agent class Friday before the start of their rookie minicamp. The group will join the 11-player draft class at camp.
The Raiders announced their 15-player undrafted free-agent class Friday before the start of their rookie minicamp.
The group is expected to take the field with the 11-player draft class.
The undrafted free-agent class consists of:
— Tank Booker, defensive tackle, SMU;
— Dominic Boyd, offensive tackle, Georgia Southern;
— Hudson Clark, safety, Arkansas;
— Parker Clements, offensive tackle, Virginia Tech;
— Pat Conroy, tight end, Old Dominion;
— Mello Dotson, cornerback, Kansas;
— Zakhari Franklin, wide receiver, Illinois;
— Jarrod Hufford, center, Iowa State;
— John Humphrey, cornerback, USC;
— Matt Jones, linebacker, Baylor;
— Jah Joyner, defensive end, Minnesota;
— Treven Ma’ae, defensive tackle, Baylor;
— Carter Runyon, tight end, Towson;
— Greedy Vance, cornerback, USC;
— Jailin Walker, linebacker, Indiana.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.