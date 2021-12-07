Raiders announce Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee
Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been selected as the club’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.
The annual honor is in recognition of a player’s off-field impact in addition to their play on the field. Each of the league’s 32 teams announced their nominees Tuesday.
Waller’s well-documented triumph over substance abuse and his openness about his day-to-day battle dealing with addiction have been an inspiring story during his three years with the Raiders.
As has his off-field work, for which he was recently recognized in Las Vegas as the “Tyler Robinson Foundation Inspiration” recipient at the Rise Up Gala. The event raised over $2.6 million to assist families financially dealing with pediatric cancer.
The NFL Man of The Year award will be presented during Super Bowl week.
