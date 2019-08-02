Raiders anthem ‘The Autumn Wind’ featured in ‘Hard Knocks’ promo

A new HBO trailer for the show “Hard Knocks,” which will follow the Raiders at training camp, features the NFL Films poem “The Autumn Wind.”

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders | Official Teaser: Autumn Wind | HBO (HBO/YouTube)

HBO reached into Raiders’ lore for its latest “Hard Knocks” promo.

The trailer, which was released Friday, features the show’s narrator Liev Schreiber reading the iconic poem “The Autumn Wind” while footage from the show plays in the background. Dubbed “The Battle Hymn of Raider Nation,” the composition became iconic after it was produced in 1974 by NFL Films featuring the narration of John Facenda and a classic score.

Schreiber’s narration doesn’t quite match the lyrical and legendary heights of Facenda’s, but it’s still a creative way to tease the show that will follow the Raiders at training camp. The poetry also holds up on its own regardless.

“The Autumn Wind is a Raider,

Pillaging just for fun.

He’ll knock you ‘round and upside down,

And laugh when he’s conquered and won.”

“Hard Knocks” airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. from Aug. 6 to Sept. 3.

The Raiders will play their last season in Oakland this year before moving to Las Vegas in 2020.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.