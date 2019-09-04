Raiders’ Antonio Brown posts his displeasure with fines

Antonio Brown posted a letter from the Raiders that says he’s been fined nearly $54,000 for missing mandatory team activities.

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown smiles before stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) runs a route as his teammates, from left, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13), wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16), wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) and wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14), look on during an offseason training session at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown (84) and teammates gather before an NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown smiles before stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Through social media, Antonio Brown posted his displeasure with the Raiders imposing nearly $54,000 in fines on Tuesday morning.

Brown took a picture of a letter from general manager Mike Mayock, informing Brown that he’d been fined $13,950 for missing the Raiders’ walk-through on Aug. 22 and posted it to his Instagram story. The letter also says Brown had previously been fined $40,000 for missing the Raiders practice on Aug. 18.

In the post, Brown commented, “When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear,” adding in the Raiders Instagram handle.

Brown’s missed walk-through on Aug. 22 was the day the Raiders faced the Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Brown was on the sideline for that game and participated in pregame warmups with the club.

Brown’s absence from the Aug. 18 practice prompted Mayock to give his ultimatum to the media, saying it was time for Brown to be “all in, or all out.” Mayock said Brown was away because he was upset about having to choose a new helmet to wear after losing a grievance.

The Raiders are scheduled to practice on Wednesday morning.

