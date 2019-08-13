Raiders’ Antonio Brown returns to camp, but does not practice

Wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to Raiders training camp on Tuesday morning. Though he did not practice, Brown, whose helmet grievance was denied by an arbitrator on Monday, said he was “extremely grateful to be here.”

NAPA, Calif. — Wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to Raiders training camp on Tuesday morning. Though he did not practice, Brown, whose helmet grievance was denied by an arbitrator on Monday, said he was “extremely grateful to be here.”

He said he has been “dealing with a lot of adversity,” but said he expected to “get in the groove of things here shortly.”

Brown made his way to the field as his teammates were finishing up their Tuesday session, joining the closing huddle led by Coach Jon Gruden. Following practice, Gruden indicated that he expected Brown to start Week 1, replying with a definitive, “Oh, yeah,” when asked about that possibility.

“We’ve had a pretty good understanding — in spite of what people think, we had a pretty good understanding of what’s gonna happen,” Gruden said. “Now we’re ready to get rolling.”

Having missed 11 of 12 full practices during training camp, Brown has some work to do in order to be best prepared for the Raiders’ season opener against the Broncos on Monday Night Football. Brown said to “stay tuned” when asked if there’s a timeline for his full-time return to practice.

