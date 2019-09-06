Raiders’ Antonio Brown will play against Broncos, Gruden says

After Antonio Brown reportedly apologized in a team meeting, Raiders coach Jon Gruden announced at the start of Friday’s practice that Brown will play in Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — After wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly emotionally apologized in a team meeting, Raiders coach Jon Gruden announced at the start of Friday’s practice that Brown is back and will play in Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos.

“We’re really excited about that — ready to move on,” Gruden said. “He’s had a lot of time to think about things, and we’re happy to have him back. And I know Raider Nation is excited about that, too.”

This is a stark contrast to 24 hours ago, when Brown was on the verge of being suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, after engaging in a heated verbal exchange with general manager Mike Mayock during Wednesday’s practice. A suspension would have likely voided the remaining $30 million in guarantees in Brown’s contract.

Neither Mayock nor Gruden confirmed that Brown would be suspended Thursday, and Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told multiple media outlets that he was trying to smooth things over between the player and team.

With Gruden’s statement, that has now come to fruition.

Brown was not on the field for team stretch, but did walk out of the building just as the media window to view practice was ending. He’ll presumably be worked back into the Radiers’ game plan, which had been adjusted because Brown was not at Thurday’s practice.

Prior to Brown’s return, David Carr of NFL Network — brother of Raiders’ starting quarterback Derek Carr — said on the air Thursday night that the Raiders captains had gone to Gruden and said they supported whatever decision the Raiders front office made on Brown, even if it was cutting him.

ESPN reported those same captains were standing with Brown this morning as he issued his emotional apology.

