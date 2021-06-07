Raiders, as expected, add veteran offensive tackle

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable, left, claps after the team scores a field goal as offensive tackle Sam Young (70) looks on during the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders officially signed veteran offensive tackle Sam Young on Monday.

The 11-year veteran played in 11 games last year with the Raiders, including seven starts, while filling in for the oft-injured Trent Brown. The sides agreed to a deal last week.

Drafted by the Cowboys in 2010, Young has 28 starts over his career while playing in 103 games. In addition to the Cowboys and Raiders, Young has played for the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

The Raiders have undergone significant changes along the offensive line since last year, trading Brown, center Rodney Hudson and guard Gabe Jackson. They drafted Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood to replace Brown at right tackle opposite veteran Kolton Miller, and the signing of Young could represent some concern about backups Brandon Parker and Jaryd Jones-Smith.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived guard Marquel Harrell.

