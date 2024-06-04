Raiders assistant coaches address the media
A slew of Raiders assistant coaches spoke to the media on Tuesday.
The Raiders are back at work on Tuesday in week three of their organized team activity practices. Ahead of their mid-morning practice, a slew of assistant coaches addressed the media.
Among them were run game coordinator/linebackers coach Mike Caldwell, cornerbacks coach Ricky Manning Jr. and safeties coach Gerald Alexander.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.