Raiders, assistant GM part ways as part of front office revamp

The Raiders are parting ways with assistant general manager Champ Kelly, who is the third key member of the front office to leave the team in recent weeks.

Champ Kelly, Raiders interim general manager, speaks during the press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Wednesday, Nov 1, 2023, in Henderson The Raiders have named Pierce as interim head coach and Kelly as interim general manager after the franchise fired Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders and assistant general manager Champ Kelly have agreed to part ways, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Monday.

Kelly, who has been with the team since 2022, is moving on to seek other opportunities. He had one season remaining on his contract.

The Raiders are revamping their front office under new general manager John Spytek, who was hired in January. Kelly is the third person to leave the organization in the past few weeks, joining senior player personnel director JoJo Wooden and senior national scout DuJuan Daniels.

Kelly was hired by former Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler. He then served as the team’s interim general manager after Ziegler was fired Oct. 31, 2023. Kelly did not earn the job full-time, but remained in the front office after Tom Telesco took over in January 2024.

Kelly was not interviewed for the general manager role when Telesco was fired after this past season. He interviewed for the Jaguars general manager job Friday but is not one of the five finalists for the position.

