Raiders assistant head coach Marvin Lewis addresses media

Like the Raiders over? Here’s why it might not be a bad bet

Where are all the places the Raiders have held training camp?

Raiders excited about start under new OC: ‘It’s easier than last year’

7 Raiders undrafted free agents to keep an eye on this offseason

Raiders players take the field to participate in organized team activities at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A handful of Raiders assistant coaches, including assistant head coach Marvin Lewis, address the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

The Raiders are back to work on Wednesday in the second week of organized team activity practices.

Ahead of their morning workout, a group of assistant coaches, including assistant head coach Marvin Lewis, will speak to the media from the club’s Henderson headquarters.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.