83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders assistant head coach Marvin Lewis addresses media

A handful of Raiders assistant coaches, including assistant head coach Marvin Lewis, address the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
Raiders players take the field to participate in organized team activities at the Intermountain ...
Raiders players take the field to participate in organized team activities at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley looks at wide receiver Caullin Lacy (4) near the corne ...
7 Raiders undrafted free agents to keep an eye on this offseason
Raiders excited about start under new OC: ‘It’s easier than last year’
Raiders offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) stretches with his teammates during training c ...
Where are all the places the Raiders have held training camp?
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, left, discusses with Scott Turner, team's pass game coordina ...
Like the Raiders over? Here’s why it might not be a bad bet
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2024 - 8:04 am
 
Updated May 29, 2024 - 9:09 am

The Raiders are back to work on Wednesday in the second week of organized team activity practices.

Ahead of their morning workout, a group of assistant coaches, including assistant head coach Marvin Lewis, will speak to the media from the club’s Henderson headquarters.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Date, time set for 1st of 3 Raiders preseason games
recommend 2
Where does Adams rank among Raiders’ greatest receivers?
recommend 3
Raiders mailbag: Fans want to know about salary cap, tight ends, QBs
recommend 4
3 things to know about Raiders’ schedule release: Reunion on tap
recommend 5
Raiders get final member of 2024 draft class under contract
recommend 6
Raiders mailbag: What’s the team’s record going to be?