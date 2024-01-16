48°F
Raiders assistant to interview for Seahawks head coach job

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2024 - 5:56 pm
 
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks on the field before an NFL game against the ...
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks on the field before an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will interview with the Seahawks for their coaching vacancy.

Seattle parted ways with longtime coach Pete Carroll last week. Graham, who was been the Raiders’ defensive coordinator for the last two seasons and oversaw massive improvements on that side of the ball this year, is highly regarded across the NFL.

He has already concluded a virtual interview with the Chargers for their vacant coaching position.

By rule, the Raiders cannot prohibit coaches from speaking to other teams for jobs that are considered a promotion. The team did block Graham from interviewing with another team for a defensive coordinator opening last week.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo takes the field before an NFL game between the Rai ...
Raiders assistant leaves for job with Giants
By / RJ

One of the Raiders' position coaches left for another opportunity Thursday, in what could be the start of an overhaul to the team's offensive staff.

