Raiders assistant to interview for Seahawks head coach job

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will interview with the Seahawks for their coaching vacancy.

Seattle parted ways with longtime coach Pete Carroll last week. Graham, who was been the Raiders’ defensive coordinator for the last two seasons and oversaw massive improvements on that side of the ball this year, is highly regarded across the NFL.

He has already concluded a virtual interview with the Chargers for their vacant coaching position.

By rule, the Raiders cannot prohibit coaches from speaking to other teams for jobs that are considered a promotion. The team did block Graham from interviewing with another team for a defensive coordinator opening last week.

