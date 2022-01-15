Raiders at full strength for playoff game against Bengals

The Raiders will be at full strength when they take on the Bengals on Saturday to open the playoffs.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) rushes past Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) for a second half touchdown during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CINCINNATI — The Raiders got a clean bill of health in time for their wild-card playoff game against the Bengals on Saturday, as all their key players will be on the field.

The inactives on Saturday are cornerback Amik Robertson, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, guard Jordan Simmons, tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Nick Bowers and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.

