Raiders at full strength for playoff game against Bengals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2022 - 12:09 pm
 
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) rushes past Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29 ...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) rushes past Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) for a second half touchdown during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CINCINNATI — The Raiders got a clean bill of health in time for their wild-card playoff game against the Bengals on Saturday, as all their key players will be on the field.

The inactives on Saturday are cornerback Amik Robertson, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, defensive end Malcolm Koonce, guard Jordan Simmons, tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Nick Bowers and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

THE LATEST
 
Raiders get Strip sendoff to Cincinnati
By / RJ

The Raiders received a special sendoff from Las Vegas’ public-safety agencies, which lined Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday as the team headed to Harry Reid International Airport.