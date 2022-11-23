Raiders attempting to coin ‘Win City’ as team trademark

Although likely in the works well before this season began, some fans took the filing the wrong way, since the Raiders haven’t done much winning this season.

Despite a disappointing 3-7 start to the season, the Raiders are looking to turn Sin City into “Win City.”

The team filed to trademark the term “Win City” on Nov. 16, according to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records.

Plans are to feature the term, playing off the Las Vegas nickname Sin City, on merchandise for the Silver and Black. The Raiders have long used the motto, “Just win, baby,” echoing the words of their former owner Al Davis.

“It’ll be cool if they ever start winning,” Twitter user Raider Phil posted in response to the trademark filing.

The Raiders completed a two-game sweep of the Broncos in Denver on Sunday. They’ll look to add to their win column Sunday when they travel to Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Whether the trademark filing will be approved remains to be seen, as Win City is already an active trademark. The applicant trustee of the Frankie Ferreira Living Trust, based out of Carson City, filed to trademark the term in 2017.

Win City became a registered trademark in May of 2018, for use on merchandise, according to the filing.

