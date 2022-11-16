Raiders’ attendance, ticket resale stay strong despite start

Despite the Raiders starting out a disappointing 2-7, fans are still flocking to Allegiant Stadium for home games and prices on the resale ticket market remain largely stable.

Raiders fans are a bit dejected by another Indianapolis Colts score during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raider fan Jack Freeman, AKA Parking Lot Jack, outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Despite the Raiders’ disappointing 2-7 start, fans are still flocking to Allegiant Stadium for home games.

Through Week 10, Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium have averaged 61,866, according to data provided by the Raiders. There are about 62,500 fixed seats at the $2 billion facility, which can fit up to 65,000 fans utilizing standing room only space.

Through the first four home games of last season, the Raiders averaged 60,547 fans, with the season average ending at 61,185.

The most attended game was the Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos at 62,332 fans. That game saw a noticeable number of Broncos fans in the stands, with the team’s bright orange garb worn by fans easily standing out throughout the stadium.

Allegiant Stadium has seen a good number of opposing teams fans at each home game, attracted by the allure of a 2-year old stadium and a getaway to Las Vegas.

With personal seat licenses and season tickets selling out before Allegiant Stadium was completed, the only way fans without season tickets can attend Raiders home games is via the secondary ticket market.

For the Raiders’ surprising loss this past Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts in front of an announced crowd of 62,197, the secondary ticket market was marginally impacted by the home team’s rocky start.

The least expensive ticket for Sunday’s Colts game at the beginning of the season was $222, according to no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick. Just prior to kickoff Sunday, the get-in price was listed at $171, representing a 23 percent dip.

The average sale price for a ticket for the Colts game at the start of the season was $374 on TickPick, decreasing 17 percent to $311 ahead of Sunday’s game.

Despite a slight dip, the Raiders are still drawing a sizable crowd and are seeing strong demand on the secondary ticket market. That is even more evident heading into the Raiders’ final schedule of home games.

Tickets to the Raiders’ next home game on Dec. 4 against the Chargers on TickPick have an average sale price of $515, above the price seen before the season of $495.

The average sale price for the Dec. 18 showdown with Patriots is $541 (up from $493 in August). The New Year’s Day game against former Bay Area neighbor the San Francisco 49ers is averaging $728 ($683).

While the regular season home finale against rival the Kansas City Chiefs is the only game with a less expensive average sale price than before the season began at $539, with a dip from the $601 price in August.

Last month the Raiders announced season ticket fees would increase for the 2023 NFL season. A move that could lower the number of available tickets and impact the prices on secondary market sites.

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said at the time that the price increase was following industry trends.

“We have seen price changes implemented throughout most of the NFL, and secondary market prices remain much higher,” Douglass Morgan said. “We will continue to focus on offering low-impact price points with top-shelf experiences throughout Allegiant Stadium.”

Whether attendance continues to remain strong and secondary ticket market demand continues following the Raiders’ much-talked about loss to the Colts last week remains to be seen.

Longtime Raider fan and tailgating mainstay dating back to the Silver and Black’s days in Oakland, Jack Freeman, said those who don’t stick with the team through thick and thin lack dedication.

“Those are bandwagon fans,” Freeman said last month before the Texans game.

Freeman’s family has been Raiders fans since 1960, having season tickets throughout different generations. He flies out to Las Vegas from the Oakland area for each home game.

He also has 18 prime tailgating spots on the northwest corner of Lot J, the closest spots to the stadium in the most popular pregame area. Fans know him as Parking Lot Jack for his notable tailgating presence.

Whether the team is successful or not, Freeman will be there cheering on Raider Nation.

“Win or lose, I don’t care, but my passion is this (Lot J) corner here,” Freeman said. “I get this every game.”

