Raiders backup QB doubtful for first preseason game

The Raiders returned to practice on Thursday after an off day, but Marcus Mariota was not on field.

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) looks to throw a pass alongside quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during training camp at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota was not on the practice field on Thursday because of a sore leg, and Raiders coach Jon Gruden said his availability for Saturday’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium is in doubt.

Gruden said Mariota tweaked the leg late in Sunday’s practice, but he doesn’t believe the injury is serious.

It is typical for the starting quarterback to play minimally, if at all, in the preseason opener, which means plenty of playing time for the backup. The Raiders have not disclosed Derek Carr’s status for Saturday, but it was expected that Mariota would get significant playing time before handing things over to Nate Peterman.

The Raiders added quarterback Case Cookus to the roster this week for preseason depth coverage.

