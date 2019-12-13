Raiders backup QB Mike Glennon gives new UNLV coach high praise

Raiders backup quarterback Mike Glennon played for new UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo when both were in Tampa Bay with the Buccanears. Glennon belives the Rebels made the right choice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh McCown (12) warms up as quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo, right, watches before a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday, Aug. 8, 2014. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh McCown (12) talks with coach Marcus Arroyo, left, during their NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders backup quarterback Mike Glennon was in his second NFL season in 2014 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when his young career crossed paths with Marcus Arroyo, who was introduced as head coach at UNLV on Friday.

Glennon said the impression Arroyo left on him convinces the veteran quarterback the Rebels are in good hands.

“I think it’s a great hire,” Glennon said.

At the time, Arroyo was a 33-year-old quarterbacks coach for the Buccaneers — which left him one year younger than Buccaneers starting quarterback Josh McCown. Shortly into the season, offensive coordinator Jeff Tedford got sick, and Arroyo, who was in his first season in the NFL, was put in charge of the offense.

It was a daunting challenge, but according to Glennon, Arroyo never blinked.

“For a guy that had never been in the NFL before, calling plays wasn’t an easy task,” Glennon said. “But he did a great job.”

After leaving Tampa Bay after the 2014 season, Arroyo made a stop at Oklahoma State before landing at Oregon, where he spent the last three seasons as the Ducks’ offensive coordinator. Glennon believes Arroyo’s experiences, including helping groom Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph and Oregon’s Justin Herbert, make him a great hire for the Rebels.

“They’re getting a guy that’s young, high energy, I think he’ll recruit real well,” Glennon said. “He’s got kind of a swagger to him and he’s got a good offensive mind. He’s kind of one of those young guys that understands offense, and quarterbacks.

”He’s a guy that had a great track record and I think he fits the Las Vegas persona. I think he’ll do really well.”

