Raiders backup running back inactive for season opener at Patriots

Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) looks to move around San Francisco 49ers safety Marque ...
Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) looks to move around San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) on a run during the first half of their pre-season NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2025 - 8:40 am
 
Updated September 7, 2025 - 8:42 am

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Three rookies and a veteran running back are among the Raiders inactives against the Patriots on Sunday.

Defensive tackle JJ Pegues, tackle Charles Grant, and guard Caleb Rogers are all inactive for the season opener.

Veteran running back Raheem Mostert, who was expected to back up Ashton Jeanty, is not active. That means Zamir White will be the primary backup to Jeanty.

Edge rusher Brennan Jackson, defensive lineman Leki Fotu and safety Tristin McCollum are the other inactives for the Raiders.

For the Patriots, rookie left tackle Will Campbell, who is dealing with an ankle inury and was listed as questionable for Sunday, is on the active roster and expected to play.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

