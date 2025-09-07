Raiders backup running back inactive for season opener at Patriots
The Raiders released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s season opener against the New England Patriots at Foxborough, Massachusetts.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Three rookies and a veteran running back are among the Raiders inactives against the Patriots on Sunday.
Defensive tackle JJ Pegues, tackle Charles Grant, and guard Caleb Rogers are all inactive for the season opener.
Veteran running back Raheem Mostert, who was expected to back up Ashton Jeanty, is not active. That means Zamir White will be the primary backup to Jeanty.
Edge rusher Brennan Jackson, defensive lineman Leki Fotu and safety Tristin McCollum are the other inactives for the Raiders.
For the Patriots, rookie left tackle Will Campbell, who is dealing with an ankle inury and was listed as questionable for Sunday, is on the active roster and expected to play.
