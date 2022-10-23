Raiders beat Texans fresh off bye week
Fresh off the bye week, the Raiders secured their second win of the season, 38-20, over the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
The win puts the Raiders at 2-4 on the season.
Derek Carr threw for 241-yards and a touchdown. Josh Jacobs rushed for 143-yards and scored three touchdowns.
