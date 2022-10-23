Raiders beat Texans fresh off bye week

Fresh off the bye week, the Raiders secured their second win of the season, 38-20, over the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is tackled from behind by Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens (36) on a run during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) is upended by Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) recovers a fumble under pressure from Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) recovers a fumble under pressure from Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end Rasheem Green (92) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore (15) leaps to make a touchdown past Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) evades tackle by Houston Texans defensive end Rasheem Green (92) on a run during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) looks to cut up field after a catch with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens (36) moves in during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) breaks up a pass intended for Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) in front of Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) runs the ball past Houston Texans safety Grayland Arnold (35) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) is tackled by the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) congratulates tight end Foster Moreau (87) after they score versus the Houston Texans during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The win puts the Raiders at 2-4 on the season.

Derek Carr threw for 241-yards and a touchdown. Josh Jacobs rushed for 143-yards and scored three touchdowns.

