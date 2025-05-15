Raiders begin 2025 season against familiar face — FULL SCHEDULE

The Raiders will meet one of their former coaches in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Here are other highlights from the schedule, released Wednesday by the NFL.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels gestures during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Raiders have a date with an old friend to kick off their 2025 season.

Their Week 1 trip to New England to face former coach Josh McDaniels and the Patriots is one of the highlights of the team’s schedule, released Wednesday by the NFL. Kickoff will be 10 a.m.

McDaniels was hired as new Patriots coach Mike Vrabel’s offensive coordinator in January. It’s McDaniels’ first coaching job since being fired by the Raiders on Oct. 31, 2023.

McDaniels, who went 9-16 in Las Vegas, was also New England’s offensive coordinator from 2006 to 2008 and 2012 to 2021.

That won’t be the only Week 1 reunion. Raiders coach Pete Carroll will return to New England for only the second time since coaching the Patriots from 1997 to 1999. His replacement in New England was Bill Belichick, McDaniels’ former boss.

Bright lights

The Raiders will kick off their home schedule in Week 2 by facing the Chargers on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

The showdown should renew the rivalry between Carroll and coach Jim Harbaugh, who have had numerous matchups over the years. The two squared off in college when Carroll was at USC and Harbaugh was at Stanford. They then were rivals in the NFC West for several seasons when Carroll coached the Seahawks and Harbaugh the 49ers.

The Raiders’ Week 2 meeting with the Chargers is one of three prime-time games on their schedule. They will face the Broncos on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 10 at Denver and will host the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football” in Week 11.

The trip will be Dallas’ first to Las Vegas for a regular-season game.

Tough start

The Raiders, according to the website bookies.com, will travel 18,055 miles this season, the 18th-most in the NFL.

They have some long trips to begin the season. After opening in New England, they will return to Las Vegas, then fly to Washington to play the Commanders in Week 3.

The Raiders will continue alternating home and road games through the early part of their schedule. They will host the Bears in Week 4, travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts in Week 5 and welcome the Titans to Las Vegas in Week 6. They then will head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in Week 7.

The Raiders will have consecutive road games just once. They will travel to Philadelphia to play the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in Week 15, then head to Houston to face the Texans in Week 16.

Bye week

The Raiders’ bye comes in Week 8 after their first game against the Chiefs.

They then will host the Jaguars in Week 9 before their consecutive prime-time games against the Broncos and Cowboys.

The Raiders wrap up their season with home games against the Giants in Week 17 and the Chiefs in Week 18. Dates for both games have not been determined.

Preseason opponents also were announced for the Raiders. They will open at the Seahawks, then host the 49ers and close at the Cardinals. Dates and times were not announced.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Raiders schedule

Sept. 7 at Patriots 10 a.m. (CBS)

Sept. 15 vs. Chargers 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 21 at Commanders 10 a.m. (Fox)

Sept. 28 vs. Bears 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 5 at Colts 10 a.m. (Fox)

Oct. 12 vs. Titans 1:05 p.m. (Fox)

Oct. 19 at Chiefs 10 a.m. (CBS)

Bye week

Nov. 2 vs. Jaguars 1:05 p.m. (Fox)

Nov. 6 at Broncos 5:15 p.m. (Prime)

Nov. 17 vs. Cowboys 5:15 p.m. (ESPN, ABC)

Nov. 23 vs. Browns 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 30 at Chargers 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 7 vs. Broncos 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 14 at Eagles 10 a.m. (Fox)

Dec. 21 at Texans 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 27 or 28 vs. Giants TBD

Jan. 3 or 4 vs. Chiefs TBD