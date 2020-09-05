Raiders begin making cuts, UNLV’s Javin White among them

The Raiders have begun the process of cutting their roster down to the 53-man limit.

In this Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) warms up with teammates during an NFL training camp practice in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @csstevensphoto

In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White is seen prior to a team practice at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have cut former UNLV standout Javin White, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

White, an undrafted free agent linebacker who turned heads during training camp, is among the slew of cuts the Raiders must make Saturday to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster limit.

White is a strong candidate to land a spot on the Raiders 16-man practice squad provided he clears waivers.

The Raiders are also releasing defensive end Chris Smith. They signed Smith during training camp, looking to create some depth competition.

