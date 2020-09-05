97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Raiders begin making cuts, UNLV’s Javin White among them

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2020 - 10:34 am
 
Updated September 5, 2020 - 10:42 am

The Raiders have cut former UNLV standout Javin White, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

White, an undrafted free agent linebacker who turned heads during training camp, is among the slew of cuts the Raiders must make Saturday to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster limit.

White is a strong candidate to land a spot on the Raiders 16-man practice squad provided he clears waivers.

The Raiders are also releasing defensive end Chris Smith. They signed Smith during training camp, looking to create some depth competition.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders face tough decisions at running back position
Raiders face tough decisions at running back position
2
Raiderettes get a new look for Las Vegas
Raiderettes get a new look for Las Vegas
3
Raiders cutdown day is coming, a 53-man roster projection
Raiders cutdown day is coming, a 53-man roster projection
4
Raiders blown away by ambiance of Allegiant Stadium
Raiders blown away by ambiance of Allegiant Stadium
5
Allegiant Stadium set to be first sports venue to open cashless
Allegiant Stadium set to be first sports venue to open cashless
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Cassius Clay exchanges punches with Charley Powell in the first round of the scheduled 10-round ...
Remembering the Raider who fought Muhammad Ali
By / RJ

Art Powell was the more famous of the Raiders’ football-playing brothers, but it was older brother Charlie who once climbed into the boxing ring with Muhammad Ali, losing in three rounds in Pittsburgh.