Raiders begin making cuts, UNLV’s Javin White among them
The Raiders have begun the process of cutting their roster down to the 53-man limit.
The Raiders have cut former UNLV standout Javin White, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
White, an undrafted free agent linebacker who turned heads during training camp, is among the slew of cuts the Raiders must make Saturday to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster limit.
White is a strong candidate to land a spot on the Raiders 16-man practice squad provided he clears waivers.
The Raiders are also releasing defensive end Chris Smith. They signed Smith during training camp, looking to create some depth competition.
