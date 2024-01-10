46°F
Raiders News

Raiders block assistant coach from interviewing with another team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2024 - 9:46 am
 
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks on the field before an NFL game against the ...
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks on the field before an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

As the Raiders work toward a decision on their next head coach and general manager, they have permitted assistant coaches and staffers to seek employment elsewhere.

It comes with some restrictions, though, as they still reserve the right to deny current employees permission to speak to other teams about certain job openings.

That was the case with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, whom the Raiders blocked from talking to another team about their vacant defensive coordinator’s job. The identity of that team is unknown.

Graham has been permitted to interview with the Chargers for their head coach opening. But short of him leaving for a promotion, it looks as if the Raiders hope to retain Graham as their defensive coordinator or at least give their next head coach a chance to decide whether he wants him on his staff.

Meanwhile, Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo has been permitted to interview with the Giants for the same position.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

