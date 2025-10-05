Raiders blown out by Colts as Smith’s turnover woes continue

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith threw two more interceptions and the team was blown out by the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Geno Smith threw two interceptions and the Raiders were blown out 40-6 by the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Smith has nine picks through five games, the most in the NFL. The Colts (4-1) turned both interceptions into touchdowns. Indianapolis also blocked a punt in the first quarter and scored a touchdown four plays later.

Running back Jonathan Taylor had 66 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries for the Colts, who led 20-3 at halftime and 40-3 after the third quarter. Indianapolis punted its opening possession and then scored touchdowns its next six drives.

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty had 67 yards on 14 carries for the Raiders (1-4), who kicked a field goal their first possession and didn’t score again until the fourth quarter. Jeanty also had five caches for 42 yards.

The Raiders’ offense was missing left tackle Kolton Miller (ankle) and tight ends Brock Bowers (knee) and Michael Mayer (concussion). Smith struggled to pick up the slack. He was sacked four times in the loss.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

