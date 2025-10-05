76°F
Raiders News

Raiders blown out by Colts as Smith’s turnover woes continue

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) and wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) spike footballs after a score during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rotates himself on a run as he is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Joe Bachie (48) and safety Nick Cross (20) during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Mike Hilton during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) is stopped by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) and outside linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll watches the game from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) speaks with offensive tackle Stone Forsythe (70) during the first half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) attempts to stop Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll meets with Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during a timeout on the field during the first half of an NFL game Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) looks for more yardage against Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas (25) during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) reacts as he watches the team play the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll works from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on the field during a timeout during the first half of an NFL game Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) signals for a touchdown as tight end Will Mallory (86) congratulates tight end Tyler Warren (84) on his score during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) is called for pass interference while defending against Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates a touchdown score against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) remains down after being hit late by Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27), not pictured, during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) intercepts Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7), not pictured, as safety Camryn Bynum (0) gestures during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders offensive tackle Stone Forsythe (70) tackles Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) after his interception during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) scrambles against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) lays out in the end zone for a touchdown reception with Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Darien Porter (26) defending during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) reacts to giving up a touchdown with outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) looking on during the first half of an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) attempts to recover a blocked punt with Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) pursuing during the first half of an NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2025 - 12:57 pm
 

INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Geno Smith threw two interceptions and the Raiders were blown out 40-6 by the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Smith has nine picks through five games, the most in the NFL. The Colts (4-1) turned both interceptions into touchdowns. Indianapolis also blocked a punt in the first quarter and scored a touchdown four plays later.

Running back Jonathan Taylor had 66 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries for the Colts, who led 20-3 at halftime and 40-3 after the third quarter. Indianapolis punted its opening possession and then scored touchdowns its next six drives.

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty had 67 yards on 14 carries for the Raiders (1-4), who kicked a field goal their first possession and didn’t score again until the fourth quarter. Jeanty also had five caches for 42 yards.

The Raiders’ offense was missing left tackle Kolton Miller (ankle) and tight ends Brock Bowers (knee) and Michael Mayer (concussion). Smith struggled to pick up the slack. He was sacked four times in the loss.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X

MORE STORIES