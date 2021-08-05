Raiders bolster defense by signing 6-time Pro Bowler

Gerald McCoy spent nine seasons in Tampa Bay, where he was among the NFL’s elite interior defensive linemen. He missed all of last season with a ruptured quad tendon.

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. San Francisco won the game 51-13. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Raiders made a major investment this offseason to bolster their pass rush and solidify the defensive line.

They weren’t finished tinkering with the unit.

Six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy made a free agent visit to the team facility Wednesday and agreed to a contract in the evening.

The team announced the signing on social media.

“Welcome to the family, big dog,” defensive end Maxx Crosby posted on Twitter.

McCoy, 33, spent nine seasons in Tampa Bay, where he was among the NFL’s elite interior defensive linemen. He played in 16 games for Carolina in 2019 but didn’t play a snap last season.

The former Oklahoma star signed with Dallas in 2020 only to suffer a season-ending ruptured quad tendon during training camp.

A first-team All-Pro in 2013, McCoy has started all 139 games he has played in his career, making 352 tackles and forcing six fumbles. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 draft.

McCoy has 59.5 career sacks, including five in 2019.

