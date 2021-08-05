100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders bolster defense by signing 6-time Pro Bowler

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2021 - 9:26 pm
 
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on bench during the second half of an NFL footb ...
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. San Francisco won the game 51-13. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Raiders made a major investment this offseason to bolster their pass rush and solidify the defensive line.

They weren’t finished tinkering with the unit.

Six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy made a free agent visit to the team facility Wednesday and agreed to a contract in the evening.

The team announced the signing on social media.

“Welcome to the family, big dog,” defensive end Maxx Crosby posted on Twitter.

McCoy, 33, spent nine seasons in Tampa Bay, where he was among the NFL’s elite interior defensive linemen. He played in 16 games for Carolina in 2019 but didn’t play a snap last season.

The former Oklahoma star signed with Dallas in 2020 only to suffer a season-ending ruptured quad tendon during training camp.

A first-team All-Pro in 2013, McCoy has started all 139 games he has played in his career, making 352 tackles and forcing six fumbles. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 draft.

McCoy has 59.5 career sacks, including five in 2019.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders part ways with three more front-office executives
Raiders part ways with three more front-office executives
2
3rd Raiders player retires in less than a week
3rd Raiders player retires in less than a week
3
Raiders report: Carr, Ruggs shine in first padded practice
Raiders report: Carr, Ruggs shine in first padded practice
4
Graney: Derek Carr looks terrific for Raiders in stress-free camp
Graney: Derek Carr looks terrific for Raiders in stress-free camp
5
Raiders lose 2nd player to retirement in past week
Raiders lose 2nd player to retirement in past week
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST