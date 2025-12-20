Raiders boost defense with waiver claim ahead of trip to Houston

The Raiders added a former third-round pick to bolster the interior of the defensive line, but he may not be ready to play against the Texans this week.

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet sits on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The Raiders took advantage of their lofty spot on the waiver priority list by claiming an interior defensive lineman Friday.

Brodric Martin, who was released by the Steelers on Thursday, will meet the Raiders in Houston ahead of Sunday’s game.

Coach Pete Carroll said he didn’t think there was enough time to have Martin available in about 48 hours when the game kicks off.

“I don’t know if (Bob Romanski, director of equipment operations) has time to get him in his equipment or not,” Carroll said. “But I don’t think he’ll wind up playing in this one.”

Martin was a third-round pick of the Lions in 2023 and has also spent time with the Chiefs organization.

He has played in six games, including one start, recording four tackles.

“He’s really big and plays inside well, and he’s so different, the way he’s made up than the guys we have,” Carroll said. “And we thought that it was a chance to get a big presence inside, and so we’ll see how it goes. We’re anxious to get him with us.”

Carroll said defensive line coach Rob Leonard and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham have had their eyes on Martin for the last couple years.

“We just feel fortunate that we got him,” Carroll said.

The Raiders had a lofty spot on the waiver priority list as a result of their 2-12 record.

Defensive end Jahfari Harvey, who was promoted from the practice squad earlier this week, was waived to make room for Martin. It’s possible he will be brought back to the practice squad should he clear waivers.

