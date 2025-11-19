Raiders brace for Shedeur Sanders’ 1st NFL start

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will make his first NFL start Sunday against the Raiders, who were connected to him during the NFL draft process.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders responds to a question during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders scrambles during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The NFL starting debut of Shedeur Sanders will be against the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made it official Wednesday when he announced that Sanders will replace fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel as Cleveland’s starting quarterback.

Gabriel is in concussion protocol.

Sanders, son of former NFL great and current Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, has plenty of ties to the Raiders, and at one point during the 2025 draft process he was considered a lock to be drafted by them.

Sanders, who played his final two college seasons at Colorado, is close with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, who has mentored Sanders over the years. Brady’s TB12 brand signed Sanders to an NIL deal.

Their relationship, combined with Brady’s prominent role in the Raiders’ decision-making, made for an easy connection between the two. But despite multiple opportunities to select Sanders, the Raiders kept passing on him on draft weekend.

The Browns (2-8) drafted Sanders in the fifth round. He replaced an injured Gabriel in the second half of Sunday’s 23-16 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Sanders completed 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and an interception in his first NFL action. He was sacked twice.

