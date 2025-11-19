52°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders brace for Shedeur Sanders’ 1st NFL start

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders scrambles during an NFL football game against the ...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders scrambles during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders responds to a question during a news conference af ...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders responds to a question during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
More Stories
Raiders aren’t winning games or developing rookies in Carroll’s 1st season
In the back row of the owner’s suite during an NFL game between the Raiders and the Dallas Co ...
Graney: Tom Brady might be the only person who can save the Raiders
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) gets sacked by the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a ...
Raiders report card: Only 1 unit avoids ‘F’ in embarrassing loss
Raiders coach, QB address media after ‘MNF’ loss to Cowboys
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2025 - 10:14 am
 
Updated November 19, 2025 - 10:16 am

The NFL starting debut of Shedeur Sanders will be against the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made it official Wednesday when he announced that Sanders will replace fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel as Cleveland’s starting quarterback.

Gabriel is in concussion protocol.

Vegas Nation Podcast

Sanders, son of former NFL great and current Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, has plenty of ties to the Raiders, and at one point during the 2025 draft process he was considered a lock to be drafted by them.

Sanders, who played his final two college seasons at Colorado, is close with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, who has mentored Sanders over the years. Brady’s TB12 brand signed Sanders to an NIL deal.

Their relationship, combined with Brady’s prominent role in the Raiders’ decision-making, made for an easy connection between the two. But despite multiple opportunities to select Sanders, the Raiders kept passing on him on draft weekend.

The Browns (2-8) drafted Sanders in the fifth round. He replaced an injured Gabriel in the second half of Sunday’s 23-16 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Sanders completed 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and an interception in his first NFL action. He was sacked twice.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES