Raiders bring back 3 key free agents

Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins walks on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders offensive guard Denzelle Good (71) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter with Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12), Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders are taking care of some of their own on the official opening of free agency.

In a slew of moves Wednesday, they brought back guard Denzelle Good, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and wide receiver Zay Jones, a person close to the situation confirmed.

Good fills a big need at guard with the release of Richie Incognito and the potential release of Gabe Jackson. Good filled in at right tackle for Trent Brown last year and Incognito at left guard when both players went down with injuries. In both cases Good delivered to earn himself a new contract with the Raiders.

The 28-year-old Hankins started 16 games for the Raiders last year and recorded 48 tackles and one sack.

The Raiders are expected to continue to address the defensive line, both in free agency and the draft. If so, Hankins has value as a starter or perhaps in a rotational role.

Jones had 14 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown last year while playing all 16 games and making two starts.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.