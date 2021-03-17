Raiders bring back 3 key free agents
The Raiders re-sign OG Denzelle Good, DT Johnathan Hankins and WR Zay Jones.
The Raiders are taking care of some of their own on the official opening of free agency.
In a slew of moves Wednesday, they brought back guard Denzelle Good, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and wide receiver Zay Jones, a person close to the situation confirmed.
Good fills a big need at guard with the release of Richie Incognito and the potential release of Gabe Jackson. Good filled in at right tackle for Trent Brown last year and Incognito at left guard when both players went down with injuries. In both cases Good delivered to earn himself a new contract with the Raiders.
The 28-year-old Hankins started 16 games for the Raiders last year and recorded 48 tackles and one sack.
The Raiders are expected to continue to address the defensive line, both in free agency and the draft. If so, Hankins has value as a starter or perhaps in a rotational role.
Jones had 14 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown last year while playing all 16 games and making two starts.
