Raiders bring back DT on 3-year contract before free agency begins

The Raiders agreed to terms with one of their pending free agents Sunday, less than 24 hours before the NFL’s legal tampering period begins.

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) smiles while warming up before the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders are bringing back a key defensive lineman.

The club has agreed to terms with defensive tackle Adam Butler, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Sunday. Butler, 30, earned a three-year, $16.5 million deal with $11 million guaranteed. He was a pending unrestricted free agent and could have started talking to other teams at 9 a.m. Monday.

Butler had 65 tackles and five sacks with the Raiders last season and started 16 games.

He has 206 tackles and 27 sacks in his seven-year NFL career.

