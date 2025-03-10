58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders bring back DT on 3-year contract before free agency begins

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) smiles while warming up before the NFL game against t ...
Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) smiles while warming up before the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphi ...
Raiders free agency primer: What positions, players could team target?
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) plays during an NFL football game against the Chica ...
Hill: Same name, different reactions for trades by Raiders, Knights
Raiders owner Mark Davis, left, and president Marc Badain share a laugh before an NFL game agai ...
Davis praises Athletics’ hiring of ex-Raiders official
Who will Raiders prioritize re-signing on defense?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2025 - 8:15 pm
 
Updated March 9, 2025 - 8:19 pm

The Raiders are bringing back a key defensive lineman.

The club has agreed to terms with defensive tackle Adam Butler, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Sunday. Butler, 30, earned a three-year, $16.5 million deal with $11 million guaranteed. He was a pending unrestricted free agent and could have started talking to other teams at 9 a.m. Monday.

Butler had 65 tackles and five sacks with the Raiders last season and started 16 games.

He has 206 tackles and 27 sacks in his seven-year NFL career.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
In case you missed it
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES