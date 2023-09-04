87°F
Raiders News

Raiders bring back familiar face on OL to practice squad

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2023 - 3:27 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders center Hroniss Grasu (65) is seen during the first half of an NFL football ga ...
Las Vegas Raiders center Hroniss Grasu (65) is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 31-16. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The Raiders brought a familiar face on the offensive line back to the practice squad.

Center Hroniss Grasu is back in the organization less than a week after he was released, the team announced on Monday.

Veteran offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman was released to make room on the practice squad.

Grasu, a third-round pick of the Bears in 2015, has spent portions of the last two seasons in the Raiders organization. He played in four games last season, including one start.

The 32-year-old Oregon alum has played in 31 career games and made 17 starts in his time with the Bears, Ravens and 49ers.

Grasu is engaged to New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu. Raiders starting center Andre James posted an Instagram story Monday of a pair of Ionescu’s signature shoes, which appeared to be a gift from the WNBA star.

Gurman spent much of last season between injured reserve and the practice squad with the Raiders. The 25-year-old played collegiately at Toledo. He was waived before the Raiders trimmed their roster on cutdown day last week and brought back to the practice squad a few days later.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

