Raiders bring back pass rusher to play alongside Crosby

The Raiders are bringing back one of their pass rushers in the hopes he can form a lethal duo with defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) works past Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) as running back Samaje Perine (25) closes in during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are bringing back defensive end Malcolm Koonce.

The team and the veteran defensive end agreed to a new contract Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The deal is for one year and $12 million.

Koonce was a third-round pick by the Raiders in 2021 out of Buffalo. The 26-year-old, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, had eight sacks during a breakout season in 2023, but missed all of last year with a knee injury. The team hopes he can return to form and terrorize opposing quarterbacks with defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Koonce was one of the pending free agents the Raiders wanted to retain. The team saw three defensive starters agree to terms with other teams Monday in safety Tre’von Moehrig, linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.