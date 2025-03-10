70°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders bring back pass rusher to play alongside Crosby

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) works past Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) as ...
Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) works past Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) as running back Samaje Perine (25) closes in during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) catches the ball as he warms up before an NFL game against ...
Raiders lose 3rd defensive starter in free agency as CB joins Packers
Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) eyes an incoming pass during an NFL football Wil ...
Raiders come to terms with free-agent safety
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith celebrates after the Seahawks defeated the Tennessee Ti ...
How has Smith trade impacted Raiders’ Super Bowl odds?
Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) signals to a teammate as he sets up during the first half of ...
Raiders lose 2nd defensive starter in free agency, this time to Panthers
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2025 - 1:54 pm
 
Updated March 10, 2025 - 2:14 pm

The Raiders are bringing back defensive end Malcolm Koonce.

The team and the veteran defensive end agreed to a new contract Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The deal is for one year and $12 million.

Koonce was a third-round pick by the Raiders in 2021 out of Buffalo. The 26-year-old, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, had eight sacks during a breakout season in 2023, but missed all of last year with a knee injury. The team hopes he can return to form and terrorize opposing quarterbacks with defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Koonce was one of the pending free agents the Raiders wanted to retain. The team saw three defensive starters agree to terms with other teams Monday in safety Tre’von Moehrig, linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
In case you missed it
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES