Raiders bring back veteran linebacker after minicamp tryout

The Raiders are signing one of their former linebackers after watching him try out at their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Raiders linebacker Jaylon Smith (15) smiles as he takes down New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half of a game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders are signing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith, who has not played in the NFL since 2023.

The former Notre Dame standout was once one of the most productive linebackers in the league. He had 121 or more tackles in three straight seasons for the Cowboys from 2018 to 2020. Injuries have marred his career, however. Smith last played for the Raiders in 2023 and appeared in one game.

The team decided to bring him back after having him try out at its rookie minicamp over the weekend. The 29-year-old will now compete in a linebacker room that is short on experience aside from starters Elandon Roberts and Devin White.

