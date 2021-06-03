Raiders bring back veteran offensive tackle

With offensive tackle depth a bit of an issue, the Raiders are re-signing veteran Sam Young.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Sam Young (70) listens to defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders are expected to bring back veteran offensive lineman Sam Young, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday.

Young appeared in 11 games last year with the Raiders, including seven starts, mostly filling in for oft-injured right tackle Trent Brown.

The Raiders drafted Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood with the 17thpick in the first round, and he is expected to claim the starting job at right tackle opposite left tackle Kolton Miller. The re-signing of Young could signal some concern with backup options Jaryd Jones-Smith, Brandon Parker and undrafted free agent Devery Hamilton.

The 33-year-old Young has played 103 games in 11 NFL seasons, including 28 starts.

The addition of Young would set the Raiders’ roster at 91 and necessitate a corresponding move to get it down to the league maximum of 90.

