Raiders bringing back offensive tackle
Jermaine Eluemunor, who won the starting right tackle job last season and played at a respectable level, is returning for the Raiders.
The Raiders are bringing back right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
Eluemunor beat out a handful of candidates to win the starting job last season, and he developed into a more than respectable player after bouncing around the NFL — and several positions — during the previous five seasons.
Eluemunor’s signing does not preclude the Raiders from drafting an offensive tackle, but his return — along with veteran Brandon Parker and Thayer Munford, a 2022 draft pick — makes the need less urgent.
The Raiders are expected to address the interior of their offensive line through free agency and the draft.
