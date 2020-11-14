Raiders, Broncos key matchups to watch

The Raiders can’t afford to overlook the struggling Denver Broncos, and three key matchups will be the difference between winning and losing.

As the Raiders move into the easier part of their schedule and wade into the thick of the AFC playoff race, it is imperative they take care of business against weaker opponents.

That is the challenge Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

The Broncos ( 3-5) are struggling through injuries and shaky quarterback play.

They provide the Raiders with a wounded, vulnerable AFC West opponent.

The key is not to overlook Denver and peek ahead to next week’s rematch at Allegiant Stadium against the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are three matchups to watch:

1. DE Cle Ferrell vs. LT Garet Bolles

Bolles, now in his fourth year out of the University of Utah, has emerged as one of the best left tackles in the NFL, ranking as the fourth-best tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.

While his forte is run blocking, Bolles is also an above-average pass protector.

Ferrell is ranked as the 15th best defensive end and is coming off his best performance of the season, producing four quarterback hits and two hurries in the Raiders’ 31-26 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders want to create pressure on quarterback Drew Lock, whose penchant for struggling beyond his first read and throwing interceptions when under stress are weaknesses. Lock has as many interceptions, six, as touchdown passes.

2. LT Brandon Parker vs. DE Bradley Chubb

Chubb is grading out as the 21st best edge rusher, according to PFF. While he’s not Von Miller, the Broncos’s star pass rusher out for the season with an ankle injury, Chubb does have a knack for getting to the quarterback with six sacks, 15 hurries, 28 pressures and seven quarterback hits.

The Raiders are holding out hope that offensive tackle Kolton Miller, who sat out last week against the Chargers and missed all of practice this week with an ankle injury, can suit up. But that decision will come down to how he responds on game day.

If he can’t go, Parker is expected to get the nod again at left tackle, and that means some inevitable matchups against the speedy Chubb.

Parker has held his own the last two weeks, and the confidence that has created has helped unleash his obvious strength and athletic ability.

He is more than big enough and is light enough on his feet to match up against Chubb.

His ability to neutralize Chubb will go a long way toward creating the clean pockets needed by quarterback Derek Carr.

3. LB Nick Kwiatkoski vs. RB Phillip Lindsay

The Broncos two-headed running back tandem of Lindsay and Melvin Gordon is one of the best in the NFL. Lindsey has taken advantage of his opportunities by averaging 5.8 yards per carry while rushing for 310 yards.

At middle linebacker, Kwiatkoski is front and center in the Raiders’ run defense and is coming off his best performance of the season. He had 13 tackles, 10 solo, in last Sunday’s win over the Chargers.

He’ll need to be heads up this week, especially with teammate Cory Littleton on the COVID-19 list and unable to play.

Kwiatkoski’s ability to diagnose and navigate his way to the ball will be critical if the Raiders are to succeed in dealing with the Broncos’ run game.

