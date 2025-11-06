Raiders-Broncos preview: AFC West rivals meet on ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Raiders and Broncos, two AFC West teams that appear to be headed in different directions, will renew their rivalry on “Thursday Night Football” this week.

The Raiders (2-6) may not look like one of the NFL’s marquee teams, but they start a run of two straight prime-time games when they take on the Broncos (7-2) on “Thursday Night Football” this week. They’ll host the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football” on Nov. 17.

Game information

■ Who: Raiders at Broncos

■ When: 5:15 p.m. Thursday

■ Where: Empower Field at Mile High

■ TV: ABC, Prime Video (Al Michaels, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Broncos -9, total 42½

Series history

The Raiders hold a 73-56-2 edge in an old AFL rivalry that dates back to 1960, though the Broncos have won the last two meetings.

The two teams have also split a pair of postseason matchups.

The Broncos advanced to Super Bowl 12 by beating the Raiders in the AFC title game in 1978. The Raiders later defeated Denver in the first round in 1994.

Last meeting

Nov. 24, 2024 — Wide receiver Courtland Sutton caught eight passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns to help the Broncos win 29-19 at Allegiant Stadium for their first road win over the Raiders since 2015.

Quarterback Bo Nix’s two touchdown passes gave him the Denver franchise record for a rookie, surpassing the previous mark of 14. He finished the year with 29.

The loss was the Raiders’ seventh straight. It was also Gardner Minshew’s last game as the team’s starting quarterback, as he broke his collarbone in the defeat.

The Raiders’ best play of the day came from punter AJ Cole, who hit linebacker Divine Deablo on a 34-yard pass off a fake.

Bold predictions

1. Wide receiver Tre Tucker will score his first touchdown for the Raiders since he had three against the Commanders on Sept. 21.

2. Running back Raheem Mostert will score the Raiders’ first kickoff return touchdown since 2011.

3. Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto will have at least two sacks and a forced fumble.

Storyline

These AFC West rivals are headed in different directions.

Denver went to the playoffs last year and appears to be headed there once again despite a sophomore slump from Nix.

The Raiders, on the other hand, can’t seem to figure out whether they’re playing for the future or trying to compete now. They do have some talented young players at the skill positions, but there remains no long-term solution at quarterback.

When the Broncos have the ball

Nix, while he hasn’t taken a step forward this season, is doing enough to help the Broncos win games.

The 25-year-old’s stats are middling and Denver is mediocre in most offensive categories. Still, the Broncos pass more often than most NFL teams despite having an efficient running game.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham credited Denver coach Sean Payton for the work he’s done developing Nix into a game controller, not a game manager.

“You can see he’s doing such a good job of bringing (Nix) along,” Graham said. “I think Bo is doing a good job of getting the ball out of his hands quickly. They’ve got some things set up with the quick game. He’s able to get out of issue plays in terms of using his feet. And then, again, there’s a lot of ‘check with me’ at the line of scrimmage. You see that. And in terms of the run game, he has some dynamic backs back there and the (offensive line is) a veteran group that’s worked together.”

Those dynamic running backs are veteran J.K. Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey, who is starting to emerge as a real threat in the passing game.

“(Running backs have been) part of coach Payton’s offense for a long time,” Graham said. “It’s impressive, and we’ve got to be prepared for it.”

The Raiders also have to be ready to tackle much better than they did in their overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

“We did not tackle well,” coach Pete Carroll said. “For whatever reason, we came out of the (bye) week and just across the board, we didn’t tackle well. A lot of it was guys leaving their feet too soon and fundamentally, that’s something we work on consistently that we just, it was a surprise that it was that clear that we missed a big, big handful of tackles that we should make.”

When the Raiders have the ball

It’s amazing what a healthy Brock Bowers can do for the Raiders’ offense.

The team’s two best performances of the season came in Week 1, before the star tight end got hurt, and on Sunday when he returned to full strength. Bowers finished with 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars.

His monster game came two weeks after the Raiders had one of the worst offensive showings in franchise history in a 31-0 loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 19.

Expect Bowers to carry the offense again Thursday after wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was traded to the Jaguars on Tuesday. It will take a group effort to replace Meyers.

“It’s got to be multiple guys,” offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said. “Jakobi was such an impact player for us, so I wish him the best. He was a great practice player and I enjoyed coaching him. He’s a heck of a kid. You’ve got some other receivers and they’re going to have to pick it up and then you move on.”

The Raiders also continue to expand rookie running back Ashton Jeanty’s role. He had five catches against Jacksonville, second-most on the team behind Bowers.

The Broncos defense, which is allowing the fourth-fewest points per game in the NFL, will provide a stiff test. The Raiders may have to get creative to move the ball Thursday.

Injury report

■ Raiders: OUT: QB Aidan O’Connell (right wrist). QUESTIONABLE: DT Adam Butler (back), S Lonnie Johnson (fibula), S Isaiah Pola-Mao (hip). FULL: DT Thomas Booker IV (oblique), TE Brock Bowers (toe).

■ Broncos: OUT: TE Nate Adkins (knee), WR Marvin Mims (concussion), CB Pat Surtain II (pectoral). QUESTIONABLE: S P.J. Locke (neck). FULL: OLB Jonathon Cooper (thumb), DL John Franklin-Myers (shoulder), DT D.J. Jones (knee), S Brandon Jones (foot), K Wil Lutz (illness), CB Riley Moss (ankle).

The pick

Broncos 30, Raiders 17

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal