Raiders-Broncos preview: Division rivals going in opposite directions

The Raiders and Broncos will look to get their offenses going after combining for only 17 points in their first meeting, a 10-7 Denver victory in Week 10.

3 things to know about Raiders’ foe: Broncos playing for AFC’s best record

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) hands off to running back J.K. Dobbins (27) against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) scores a touchdown against Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) during an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Raiders (2-10) return home for a second consecutive divisional rematch when they host the Broncos (10-2) on Sunday.

Those tuning in probably will be hoping for a more entertaining game than the Raiders’ 10-7 loss in Denver in Week 10 on “Thursday Night Football.”

Neither team did much offensively in what appeared to be a combination of good defense and terrible offense.

Game information

■ Who: Broncos at Raiders

■ When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; Charles Davis, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Broncos -7½; total 40½

Series history

The Raiders were on a seven-game winning streak against the Broncos, but have lost the past three to drop their advantage in the all-time series to 73-57-2.

The AFC West rivals have split two postseason meetings, with the Broncos capturing a 20-17 victory on New Year’s Day in 1978, and the Raiders winning 42-24 in 1994.

The Broncos won the first-ever meeting in 1960, but the Raiders took control of the rivalry with a 17-0-1 run from 1963 to 1971.

Last meeting

Nov. 6 — Yuck.

After both teams scored a first-half touchdown, neither could generate momentum on offense after the break.

The Broncos finally took the lead on a field goal late in the third quarter, and it held up in the 10-7 victory. But even the game-winning kick came on a drive that netted minus-2 yards on a short field after a blocked field goal.

Both teams had 11 penalties and 10 first downs, only the second time that has happened in the NFL since 1950.

Bold predictions

1. The Raiders and Broncos will combine for more first-half points than the 17 they scored in the entire game in their first meeting.

2. Raiders tight end Ian Thomas will catch his first touchdown pass of the season.

3. Safety Jeremy Chinn, coming off a 17-tackle game against the Chargers, will get his first interception of the season.

Storyline

It’s another divisional game involving two longtime rivals going in opposite directions.

The Broncos are battling for the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs, while the Raiders are in contention for the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

Denver coach Sean Payton believes he has found his franchise quarterback in Bo Nix, while the Raiders are unsure about the future of their coach or quarterback.

It’s the same scenario from when the teams met in Denver, and yet somehow that game came down to the wire.

Pete Carroll is still coaching every week as if the Raiders are fighting for a playoff spot, even if the situation probably calls for looking more to the future. He would love nothing more than to derail Payton’s hopes of gaining the top seed in the playoffs.

There also could be some lingering drama after Broncos running back JK Dobbins was lost for the remainder of the regular season by a Tyree Wilson tackle that Dobbins claimed should have been penalized. The league disagreed.

When the Broncos have the ball

Quarterback Bo Nix is one of the league’s most fascinating players.

His numbers are mediocre, and the underlying metrics are mostly abysmal, but he led the Broncos to the playoffs as a rookie last season and now has them in the mix for the league’s best record.

“So, so impressed with the process that they’ve used with the quarterback,” Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “Coach Payton is one of the best (play-callers) in the business. When you watch the second half of the games, it’s no different than when you’re going against (Chiefs coach) Andy Reid and those guys.”

Nix loves throwing to his former college teammate, Troy Franklin, who has been a great complement to star wideout Courtland Sutton. Tight end Evan Engram is also coming off perhaps his best game of the season.

But the run game is where the Broncos were punishing teams early in the season. Dobbins was fifth in the league in rushing when he was lost to a foot injury.

Rookie R.J. Harvey went from a secondary role to the starting lineup, and he and Jaleel McLaughlin have not generated the same type of numbers.

The run game is still effective, but has taken a step back. It might be difficult to find much room against a Raiders defense that had been good against the run before it was shredded by the Chargers last week.

When the Raiders have the ball

The Raiders made a major change by firing offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after a Week 12 loss to the Browns and replacing him with Greg Olson as the play-caller.

It didn’t pay immediate dividends. The Raiders still couldn’t run the ball and struggled in pass protection in a loss to the Chargers in Week 13.

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty managed 31 yards rushing on 15 carries, and quarterback Geno Smith was sacked five times. He also threw an interception.

At least the Raiders have tight end Brock Bowers, who scored both touchdowns against the Chargers. That included one of the most spectacular catches of the NFL season.

But Bowers got just four targets, and the Raiders know they must get him the ball more. Carroll said that while teams gear their schemes to take Bowers away and Smith rarely has time to wait for him to get open, it needs to be a priority of the offense.

“We would like him to get close to 10 targets a game, and somewhere in there and more,” Carroll said.

The Raiders tried new players last week on the offensive line, including rookie Caleb Rogers, who acquitted himself well.

The pick

Broncos 23, Raiders 17

