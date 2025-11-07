Raiders, Broncos sink to historic lows in ‘Thursday Night Football’ clunker

The Raiders’ loss to the Broncos on “Thursday Night Football” was far from easy on the eyes. The two teams combined for historic futility on offense.

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch with Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) in coverage during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders’ 10-7 loss to the Broncos on Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High was far from easy on the eyes.

The teams each finished with 10 first downs and 11 penalties. That’s only the second time both teams have finished a game with more penalties than first downs since 1950, according to Bill Smith, the NFL’s director of Next Gen Stats and legalized sports betting content.

The last time it happened was in the Seahawks’ 13-10 win over the Buccaneers in 1976 in both clubs’ first NFL season.

Seattle, which improved to 1-5 with the win, had 14 first downs and 15 penalties. Tampa Bay, which dropped to 0-6, had 18 first downs and 20 penalties.

