78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders, Broncos sink to historic lows in ‘Thursday Night Football’ clunker

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch with Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw ...
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch with Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) in coverage during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon walks through the team’s practice at the I ...
Raiders fire special teams coordinator after Broncos loss
Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) celebrates Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly’s ...
Raiders report: Bishop Gorman alum records 1st 2 NFL interceptions
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) sets up to kick a field goal that would have tied the game at ...
Which Raiders players helped or hurt the team the most in Week 10?
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is swarmed by Denver Broncos defenders during the second hal ...
Graney: Offense betrays defense in Raiders’ loss to Broncos
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2025 - 1:32 pm
 

The Raiders’ 10-7 loss to the Broncos on Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High was far from easy on the eyes.

The teams each finished with 10 first downs and 11 penalties. That’s only the second time both teams have finished a game with more penalties than first downs since 1950, according to Bill Smith, the NFL’s director of Next Gen Stats and legalized sports betting content.

The last time it happened was in the Seahawks’ 13-10 win over the Buccaneers in 1976 in both clubs’ first NFL season.

Seattle, which improved to 1-5 with the win, had 14 first downs and 15 penalties. Tampa Bay, which dropped to 0-6, had 18 first downs and 20 penalties.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES