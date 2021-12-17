Raiders-Browns game postponed for COVID outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak has led the NFL to move the Raiders-Browns game in Cleveland to Monday. Three other games have been rescheduled as well.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the 1st quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws to tight end Darren Waller (83) during the 3rd quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The NFL is moving the Raiders’ game against the Browns from Saturday in Cleveland to Monday after several Browns players landed on the COVID-19 list this week. Kickoff is now slated for 2 p.m.

A recent outbreak of COVID-19 among the Browns has resulted in more than 20 players landing on the COVID list.

It is one of three games this weekend being moved. In addition, the Washington Football Team’s game against the Eagles in Philadelphia and the Seattle Seahawks’ game against the Rams in Los Angeles have been moved from Sunday to Tuesday.

“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the NFL announced in a statement. “We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”

The NFL appeared intent on playing the Raiders-Browns game. But when more and more players landed on the COVID-19 list this week, the league was pushed into considering other options.

The Raiders were scheduled to leave Las Vegas for Cleveland on Friday at noon. When word began circulating that a change was imminent, Raiders players began venting their frustration.

“On behalf of the boys in Vegas, we are ready to play. (I also don’t speak for everyone, so let’s just say “on behalf of myself’),” tweeted linebacker Will Compton.

We agreed that their wouldn’t be any postponed game this season right?! https://t.co/FNtCe0hW2W — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) December 17, 2021

Added cornerback Casey Hayward: “Straight b.S!!! @NFL why didn’t you change it for the broncos or the raiders last year?”

Hayward’s tweet was in reference to the Broncos having to play the New Orleans Saints despite its entire quarterback room being available because of COVID-19, and the Raiders having to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after their starting offensive line missed an entire week of practice while in quarantine.

While the Raiders, who don’t currently have any players on the COVID-19 list, were understandably angry that the game is being moved, it is worth noting it was the NFL Players Association — the players union — that began pushing for a postponement as the COVID-19 positive test numbers among its members began increasing.

In fact, the NFLPA has actively been pushing the NFL to institute more stringent COVID-19 protocols, including daily testing.

In a recent tweet, NFLPA president J.C. Tretter, the Browns starting center, explained why the NFLPA was insisting on more stringent protocols. Tretter’s high-level involvement with the NFLPA did not go unnoticed by the Raiders. In a tweet Hayward wondered how influential a role Trotter played in getting the Browns’ game against the Raiders postponed.

I’m sure the @NFLPA president playing for the Browns didn’t have any effect on these negotiations… pic.twitter.com/MZ95eVyOiz — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) December 17, 2021

Postponing the game essentially takes what would have been a competitive edge away from the Raiders. The 6-7 Raiders and the 7-6 Browns both remain in playoff contention.

Coming into the season, the NFL appeared intent on playing the full 17-game season without interruptions or game cancellations. Last season, the first the NFL played under the cloud of COVID-19, multiple games were postponed and eventually made up.

That was part of the reason behind the league’s push to get as many players as possible vaccinated. That included much more stringent protocols for players who opted against the vaccination and decidedly more severe penalties for teams in which an outbreak among unvaccinated played led to a game cancellation.

In a memo the NFL sent to teams in July, it stated:

“If a game is canceled/postponed because a club cannot play due to a Covid spike among or resulting from its non-vaccinated players/staff, then the burden of the cancellation or delay will fall on the club experiencing the Covid infection.”

The key in that scenario was it dealt with unvaccinated players.

There has been no indication the most recent outbreaks were the result of unvaccinated players, hence the openness to postponing rather than canceling.

In the July memo, the NFL stated as much by saying:

“We will seek to minimize the burden on the opposing club or clubs. If a club cannot play due to a Covid spike in vaccinated individuals, we will attempt to minimize the competitive and economic burden on both participating teams.”

That left open the possibility of moving games around, which is exactly what happened on Friday, rather than canceling them.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

12172021 — Covid Protocols and Playing Schedule by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd