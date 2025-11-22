Raiders-Browns preview: Sanders’ 1st start spices up duel of 2-8 clubs

A game between 2-8 teams suddenly carries more intrigue, as rookie QB Shedeur Sanders will make his first NFL start when the Raiders host the Browns on Sunday.

3 things to know about Raiders’ foe: Sanders supported by defensive stars

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 16 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) is congratulated by defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) after making a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 16 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) is congratulated by defensive end Cameron Thomas (99) after making a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 16 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is pushed out of bound by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James (50) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) gets forced out of bounds by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James (50) during the first half of a ”Monday Night Football" NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) passes as he is hit by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is pursued by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

A matchup between the Raiders (2-8) and Browns (2-8) that at first appeared to be a national afterthought could draw plenty of eyeballs Sunday.

Both teams are vying for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft. Plus, Cleveland rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will make his first NFL start at Allegiant Stadium.

That should bring an added spotlight as the polarizing prospect attempts to make his case for more playing time.

Game information

■ Who: Browns at Raiders

■ When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: CBS (Tom McCarthy, play-by-play; Ross Tucker, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Raiders -4, total 36

Series history

The Raiders have won the last five meetings to take a commanding 18-10 edge in the all-time series, which dates back to 1970 and includes two postseason games.

The Raiders won 10 of the first 11 matchups, but the Browns rebounded to take nine of the next 12. The Raiders won both playoff games between the two sides, the last of which came in 1983.

Last meeting

Sept. 29, 2024 — Wide receivers Tre Tucker and DJ Turner both had touchdown runs for the Raiders in a 20-16 win at Allegiant Stadium.

It was the first time a team had multiple wide receivers record rushing touchdowns since 2010.

Neither team reached 200 yards passing, as quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Gardner Minshew both struggled. Minshew was missing top target Davante Adams, who was out with a hamstring injury.

Defensive end Charles Snowden, with Maxx Crosby out with an ankle injury, sacked Watson on fourth-and-3 from the Raiders’ 9-yard line in the final minute to clinch the victory. It was the Raiders’ third sack against a Browns team missing four starters on the offensive line.

Bold predictions

1. The Raiders will match their season high with at least six sacks, a mark they set in their Week 6 win over the Titans.

2. Rookie wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr., who has just one catch over the last seven games, will catch a touchdown pass of at least 40 yards.

3. The two teams will combine for only one touchdown in the first half.

Storyline

Sanders, one of the most intriguing players in the NFL, makes this matchup much more interesting.

The 23-year-old was projected to be a first-round pick in April’s draft after a stellar college career playing for his Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders, at Jackson State and Colorado.

But teams kept passing on Shedeur Sanders, who was ultimately grabbed in the fifth round by the Browns.

The Raiders declined to take him multiple times, which was noteworthy because of the relationship Sanders has forged over the years with minority owner Tom Brady.

Sanders looked abysmal in his NFL debut last week, completing four of his 16 passes for 47 yards and an interception. But he has a chance Sunday to show the Raiders they were wrong for doubting him.

When the Browns have the ball

Sanders will be supported Sunday by a talented rookie running back in Quinshon Judkins, a strong offensive mind in coach Kevin Stefanski and some standout pass catchers in wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

All eyes will be on the quarterback, however.

Sanders has talent. But he also has clear shortcomings, like his propensity to hold onto the ball for too long. He also tends to retreat when pressured, a bad combination that leads to a lot of sacks that lose a ton of yards.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said that’s a common trait of young quarterbacks.

“They all think that’s the move,” Graham said. “You can do that, but the monsters are back there.”

Graham said he’s certain Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees are working with Sanders on stepping up when pressured instead of running backward.

“In college, it’s just different,” Graham said. “Here, you’ve got guys like Maxx Crosby and T.J. Watt. I would stay the hell away from being back there.”

Graham said there is plenty to like about Sanders, particularly the leadership traits Graham saw up close during the draft process.

“Then obviously the lineage from his father, great player, so he’s been around good football his whole life and knows football,” Graham said. “When you watch the tape, that stands out. He can make the throws.”

The Browns can make Sanders’ life easier by handing the ball to Judkins a lot.

The former Ohio State standout, who was taken with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round, has 620 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 157 carries.

Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick, has 554 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 149 carries.

When the Raiders have the ball

Jeanty will almost certainly be a larger part of the game plan after getting six carries for 7 yards in the Raiders’ loss to the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.”

Coach Pete Carroll said he wanted to see the team run more play-action on early downs. It worked to an extent, but the Raiders couldn’t finish drives and fell behind.

That forced them to throw more and led to another ugly loss.

The Raiders know they need to run the ball if they want to compete. But their offensive line was awful last week with right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson joining left tackle Kolton Miller on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The team plugged in second-year lineman Will Putnam at center and moved Jordan Meredith to right guard, but it didn’t work.

Expect the Raiders to try something different this week. They have to give quarterback Geno Smith enough time to find star tight end Brock Bowers and his other young receivers. Of course, that’s easier said than done against the Browns, who have the NFL’s sack leader in edge rusher Myles Garrett.

“Going against Maxx in (organized team activities) and things like that I think can help our tackles (prepare for Garrett), but I don’t know if there’s anybody out there that can really simulate Myles, because as I said he’s got 15 sacks right now and we’re 10 games in,” offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said. “He’s on track to set the record in the history of the league for sacks. So, he’s as good as we’re going to face out there and that’s got a ton of attention for us.”

Injury report

■ Raiders: FULL: DE Maxx Crosby (knee), DT Leki Fotu (heel), DT Jonah Laulu (ribs), LG Dylan Parham (Achilles).

■ Browns: OUT: QB Dillon Gabriel (concussion), WR Jamari Thrash (foot), DE Alex Wright (quad). QUESTIONABLE: RT Jack Conklin (knee). FULL: S Grant Delpit (elbow), TE David Njoku (knee), LT Cam Robinson (knee).

The pick

Raiders 23, Browns 13

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal