90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders call off last day of minicamp, break until late July

Live with Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce greets the media for a press conference from the Raiders Head ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce greets the media for a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from t ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from t ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from t ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from t ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from t ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from t ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce listens to a media question during a press conference from th ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce listens to a media question during a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from t ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from t ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from t ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from t ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from t ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce considers a response to a media question during a press confe ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce considers a response to a media question during a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from t ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from t ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
More Stories
Graney: Raiders defense could be even better than forecast
Raiders’ star not sweating early offensive woes: ‘We got a lot of time’
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel slaps hands with former Golden Knight Reilly Smith after he s ...
Battle for Vegas 2024 announces 1st set of Knights, Raiders players
Graney: Raiders receiver adept at shooting hoops, catching passes
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2024 - 8:17 am
 
Updated June 13, 2024 - 9:57 am

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce rewarded his players for their work this offseason by canceling the final practice of their mandatory three-day minicamp Thursday.

Pierce informed players of his decision in an early-morning team meeting.

The Raiders will now break until the opening of training camp in late July in Costa Mesa, California.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Date, time set for 1st of 3 Raiders preseason games
recommend 2
Raiders’ 3 preseason games will be featured on national TV
recommend 3
Raiders schedule begins with heavy dose of Harbaugh brothers
recommend 4
Raiders’ star not sweating early offensive woes: ‘We got a lot of time’
recommend 5
3 things to know about Raiders’ schedule release: Reunion on tap
recommend 6
Raiders front office executive leaves for job with Lions