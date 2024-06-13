Raiders call off last day of minicamp, break until late July

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce rewarded his players for their work this offseason by calling off the team’s final minicamp practice Thursday.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce responds to a media question during a press conference from the Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce rewarded his players for their work this offseason by canceling the final practice of their mandatory three-day minicamp Thursday.

Pierce informed players of his decision in an early-morning team meeting.

The Raiders will now break until the opening of training camp in late July in Costa Mesa, California.

