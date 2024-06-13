Raiders call off last day of minicamp, break until late July
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce rewarded his players for their work this offseason by canceling the final practice of their mandatory three-day minicamp Thursday.
Pierce informed players of his decision in an early-morning team meeting.
The Raiders will now break until the opening of training camp in late July in Costa Mesa, California.
